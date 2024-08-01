SharkNinja (SN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect SharkNinja to post earnings of 0.57 per share for the quarter. SharkNinja has set its FY24 guidance at $3.66-3.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.660-3.820 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect SharkNinja to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SN stock opened at 76.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of 64.57. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of 25.84 and a fifty-two week high of 80.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 75.56.

Get Our Latest Report on SharkNinja

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.