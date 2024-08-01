Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 147.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 170,135 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.35. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.