Short Interest in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Increases By 5.7%

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,886.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $127,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,136.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,374. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

