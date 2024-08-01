Short Interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Rises By 6.2%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 21,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ARQT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

ARQT stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.18. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,415 shares of company stock valued at $378,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 80,078 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 531.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 83,452 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.