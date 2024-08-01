Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Expands By 8.5%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BBSEY stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 85.31% and a return on equity of 82.64%. The firm had revenue of $486.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

