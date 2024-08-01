Short Interest in Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Grows By 6.5%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Billerud AB has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $9.99.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

