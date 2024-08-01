Short Interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Declines By 5.4%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,830,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 53,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Melius Research started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.08.

Broadcom Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $160.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $747.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadcom has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

