Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Increases By 6.0%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of BPYPP opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.
About Brookfield Property Partners
