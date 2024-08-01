Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Increases By 6.0%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of BPYPP opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

