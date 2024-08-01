Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Grows By 5.9%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBFV. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CB Financial Services Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $27.02.
CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.
CB Financial Services Company Profile
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
