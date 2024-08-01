Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Declines By 5.4%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 312,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider M. Westfall Nicholas 23,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,784 shares of company stock worth $4,363,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHE opened at $570.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $543.18 and a 200-day moving average of $582.87. Chemed has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHE. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

