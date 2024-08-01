Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Grows By 5.9%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,390,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 18,310,000 shares. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Shares of CHK opened at $76.33 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

