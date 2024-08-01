Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Declines By 5.2%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Civista Bancshares
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Civista Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of CIVB opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
Further Reading
