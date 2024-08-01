Short Interest in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Declines By 5.7%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,790,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 16,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EDIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 481.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Price Performance
Editas Medicine stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.69.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
