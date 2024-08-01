Short Interest in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Declines By 5.7%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,790,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 16,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at $381,828. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O'neill sold 12,191 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,207 shares of company stock worth $168,768 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 481.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Editas Medicine stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

