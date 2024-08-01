Short Interest in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Decreases By 5.6%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

ESBA stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 20.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

