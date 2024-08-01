Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Drops By 5.5%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGRO opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

