Short Interest in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rises By 10.7%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Busey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

First Busey Stock Down 1.3 %

First Busey Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Busey has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $54,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,517.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $54,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,517.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 264 shares of company stock worth $5,319 and have sold 25,090 shares worth $591,240. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in First Busey by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,053,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 1,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 341,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

