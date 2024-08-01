Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Drops By 5.5%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 1,040,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,826.0 days.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of FCXXF stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $12.74.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
