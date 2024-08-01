Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Rises By 5.9%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Getty Realty Stock Down 1.6 %
Getty Realty stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.90.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Getty Realty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,022 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 17.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 289,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GTY. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
