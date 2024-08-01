Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Rises By 5.9%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Getty Realty stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Getty Realty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,022 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 17.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 289,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTY. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

