Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Grows By 5.9%

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2024

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 617,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAND

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 3,910.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth $138,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LAND opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.22 million, a PE ratio of 247.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 933.49%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.