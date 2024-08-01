Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Grows By 5.9%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 617,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAND
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LAND opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.22 million, a PE ratio of 247.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.08.
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 933.49%.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.