Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Grows By 5.9%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 617,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAND

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 3,910.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth $138,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.22 million, a PE ratio of 247.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 933.49%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.