Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Drops By 6.1%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.46% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.25.
About Glen Burnie Bancorp
Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.
