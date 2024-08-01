Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Drops By 6.1%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.46% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

