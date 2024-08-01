Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Decreases By 5.7%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of GMRE opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.04 million, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.
Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
