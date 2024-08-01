Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Decreases By 5.7%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GMRE opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.04 million, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 114.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,038,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 553,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $3,475,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 346,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,075,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 97,630 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMRE

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.