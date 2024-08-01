Short Interest in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Increases By 5.3%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $1,197,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,553,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,792,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,197,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,553,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,792,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $396,658.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,916 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,500. 22.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 293.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,557 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,654,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 416.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,555,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HCP opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
