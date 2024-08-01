Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Declines By 8.8%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,400 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 918,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTLF. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.97. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,623,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 223.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

