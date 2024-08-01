Short Interest in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Increases By 5.8%

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 630,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

HMST stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $271.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HomeStreet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HomeStreet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

