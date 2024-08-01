Short Interest in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Increases By 5.8%

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 630,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
HMST stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $271.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
