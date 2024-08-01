Short Interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Drops By 7.4%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

ICLK opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

