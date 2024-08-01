Short Interest in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Grows By 9.2%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days. Currently, 27.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,361 shares of company stock worth $259,064. 57.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,649,000 after purchasing an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 397,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 628,001 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $658.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

