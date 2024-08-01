Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Drops By 7.3%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Imperial Petroleum has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

