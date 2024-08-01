Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Declines By 5.5%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 189,200 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.
Inspirato Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspirato will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.
