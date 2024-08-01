Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Declines By 7.9%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.0 %

IPGP opened at $80.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.81. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

