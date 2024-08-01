Short Interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Rises By 10.5%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $796.60 million, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 392.62, a current ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -217.39%.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.