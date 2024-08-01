Short Interest in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Declines By 5.6%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 15,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $188,244.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,451,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,414,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $335,371.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 245.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.27. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Mission Produce had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

