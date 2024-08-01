Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Expands By 5.8%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,400 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 494,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 186.9 days.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

