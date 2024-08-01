Sidoti Csr Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $436.72 million, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $60.02.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $101,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.85%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.