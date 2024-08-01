Sidoti Csr Comments on Douglas Dynamics, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 5.9 %

PLOW opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

