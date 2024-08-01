Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 0.3 %

SIA stock opened at C$15.52 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.61.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIA shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sienna Senior Living

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.