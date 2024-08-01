Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SIFY opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About Sify Technologies
