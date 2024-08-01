Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives $56.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $817.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Cook Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 210,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.