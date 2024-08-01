Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Sirius XM by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

