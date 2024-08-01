Sirius XM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 132,821 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical volume of 91,676 call options.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.