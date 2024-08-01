SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

SITE Centers shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 19th.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.87. SITE Centers had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $3,568,248.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,071,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,539,220.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,578,775 shares of company stock worth $22,785,354 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 488,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,089,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

