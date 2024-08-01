Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Shares Down 5.1%

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 132,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 184,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skye Bioscience stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Skye Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

