SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on SKYX Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYX opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. SKYX Platforms has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 53.31% and a negative return on equity of 251.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SKYX Platforms will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SKYX Platforms by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in SKYX Platforms by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in SKYX Platforms by 485.2% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 234,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in SKYX Platforms by 1,496.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 369,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 346,459 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

