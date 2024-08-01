SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. SL Green Realty traded as high as $67.22 and last traded at $66.51, with a volume of 38905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $3,425,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $12,373,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.59.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

