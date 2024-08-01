Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.30. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 11,100 shares.
Smart Employee Benefits Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.66.
About Smart Employee Benefits
Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.
