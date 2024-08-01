SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.64). The business had revenue of C$217.24 million during the quarter.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.