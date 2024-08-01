SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Downgraded to Neutral at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities lowered shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SmartRent from $4.30 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered SmartRent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.64.

Shares of SMRT opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.98. SmartRent has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.43 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmartRent will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SmartRent by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 87,728 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in SmartRent by 104.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 36,123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SmartRent during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Blue Door Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartRent by 41.6% during the first quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 4,424,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,283 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SmartRent by 18.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

