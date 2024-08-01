SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.25.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SmartRent from $4.30 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.64.

SmartRent Stock Performance

SMRT stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. SmartRent has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $371.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.98.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.43 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that SmartRent will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SmartRent by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SmartRent by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Blue Door Asset Management LLC raised its position in SmartRent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 74,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

