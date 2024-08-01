Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

SNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $30.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $29,884,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 599,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 300,591 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 592,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,152,000 after buying an additional 263,641 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

