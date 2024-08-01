Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.36

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 4076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Smiths Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

