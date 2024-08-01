Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 266.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,618,000 after acquiring an additional 878,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,572,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,407,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,200,000 after acquiring an additional 267,005 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 899,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 264,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,387,000 after acquiring an additional 172,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

